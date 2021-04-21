Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

