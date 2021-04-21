Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 313,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 160,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $128.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

