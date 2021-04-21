Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE APD opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.