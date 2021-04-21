CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -3.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.8%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.