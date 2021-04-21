CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 5,121,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $101.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

