Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $31.30 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

