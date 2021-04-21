Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.14. Curis shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 11,312 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The firm has a market cap of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $12,865,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

