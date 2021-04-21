Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $792.88 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $792.88 million and approximately $228.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00005344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00094222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00663579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.00 or 0.07223444 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,358,712 coins and its circulating supply is 273,675,529 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.