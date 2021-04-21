Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CUBI opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $963.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $33.87.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

