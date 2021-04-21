CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

