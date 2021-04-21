CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

