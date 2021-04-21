CX Institutional Has $144,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

