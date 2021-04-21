CX Institutional Has $165,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average is $296.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

