CX Institutional Has $208,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 57.1% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 138,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

