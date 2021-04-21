CX Institutional Sells 11,266 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 118,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

