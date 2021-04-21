CX Institutional Sells 33,935 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

