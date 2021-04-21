Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 2.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.39. 17,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 910,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,600 shares of company stock worth $2,256,325 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

