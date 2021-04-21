Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 2.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.39. 17,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 910,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,600 shares of company stock worth $2,256,325 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
