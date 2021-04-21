D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

