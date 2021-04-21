D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
