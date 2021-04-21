D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

D4T4 stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The stock has a market cap of £133.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 302.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.77.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.