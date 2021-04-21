Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

DMGT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 877 ($11.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,666. Daily Mail and General Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 889.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 784.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.