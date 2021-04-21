Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.16 Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Daimler in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $89.10 on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

