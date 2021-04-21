Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:DHR opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $151.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

