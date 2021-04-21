Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:DHR opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $151.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.