Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHR stock opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a twelve month low of $151.37 and a twelve month high of $248.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

