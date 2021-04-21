Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.49

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.49 and traded as high as $54.84. Danaos shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 427,602 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.