Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

