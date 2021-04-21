Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

BN stock opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

