DAOstack (GEN) One Day Volume Tops $110,753.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 25% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $11.56 million and $110,753.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,596.11 or 1.00351402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00148232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

