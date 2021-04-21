Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$892,680.

On Thursday, April 15th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

CVE:HIVE opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.67. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

