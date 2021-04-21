Darla D. Moore Acquires 119,100 Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Darla D. Moore acquired 119,100 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

