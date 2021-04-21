Dassault Systèmes (DASTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect Dassault Systèmes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $229.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

