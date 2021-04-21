Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $446,882.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00073139 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,551 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.