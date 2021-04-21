David Lawee Sells 3,219 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08.

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

