DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 381,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,021. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

