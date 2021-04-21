Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $402.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.
DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.
Shares of DE opened at $370.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
