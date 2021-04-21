DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $412,106.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00068691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.96 or 0.00677470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.58 or 0.06993291 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

