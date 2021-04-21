DEJAVE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $598.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $1,843.31 or 0.03400333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $4.86 million and $598.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.