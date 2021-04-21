DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

