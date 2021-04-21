Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE VMM opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
