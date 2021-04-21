Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 175,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DKL stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.46%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

