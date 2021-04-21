Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.5 days.

DLVHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $171.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.73.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

