Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.5 days.

DLVHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $171.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

