Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $113.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

