Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.11 ($111.90).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA DG opened at €87.95 ($103.47) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.40. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.