Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.