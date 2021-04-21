Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.05 ($55.35).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.96.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

