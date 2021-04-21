DEXTools Price Reaches $0.65 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $64.09 million and approximately $817,150.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.