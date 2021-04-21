DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DMAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of DMAC opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

