Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 2.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.89. 12,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 811,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock worth $1,576,529 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

