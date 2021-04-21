Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 2.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.89. 12,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 811,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.
In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock worth $1,576,529 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.33.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
