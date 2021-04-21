Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

NYSE:DLR opened at $150.94 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

