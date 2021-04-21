Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $162.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.02. 15,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

