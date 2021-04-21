DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.59 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

